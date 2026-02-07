Oshiomhole: Trump’s Recognition Of Mrs Tinubu Diplomatic Win for Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has rejoiced with President Bola Tinubu over the recent recognition of his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, by the United States President Donald Trump, describing it as a proud moment for Nigeria and a symbol of religious harmony.



The former Edo State Governor, who visited the President at the State House, Abuja, yesterday, told reporters that his visit was to extend New Year greetings to the President and celebrate Trump’s glowing tribute to the First Lady during a public event.



He recalled how Trump, known for his blunt style, described Mrs. Tinubu as, “a very respectable woman, a very responsible woman, and a pastor of the largest church in Nigeria,” before inviting her to stand for recognition.

He said: “I came to greet Mr. President. I have not seen him in 2026, we wish him a happy new year, but also, very importantly, yesterday (Thursday) we saw how the most powerful man, President Donald Trump of the United States of America, in acknowledging not just the First Lady of Nigeria… but describing her as a very respectable woman, a very responsible woman, and a pastor of the largest church in Nigeria, and he invited her to stand up for recognition.”



The ex-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) expressed national pride in the moment, noting the applause it drew and contrasting it with potential opposition criticism in reverse scenarios.

According to the Edo North Senator, “If it was the other way around, imagine what the opposition would have been saying now… he said Nigeria’s First Lady is here. She’s a Christian, but also a Christian pastor, a woman that commands respect, a responsible and respectable woman. So congratulations”.



Oshiomhole further interpreted the gesture as a diplomatic milestone, emphasising religious coexistence under President Tinubu’s leadership.

“Trump understands that the Nigerian President is a Muslim, but he now celebrates the fact he has a Christian wife who is also a pastor of the largest church in Nigeria, so there can be no tension between the Quran and the Bible. And that, for me, is a merit to all Nigerians”.



He canvassed unity amid national challenges, saying, “we mostly run down our country, we have issues together, we will fix them, and they are being fixed.”