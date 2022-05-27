Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’ Makes Waves Globally

Rebecca Ejifoma

Kizz Daniel’s latest banger, ‘Buga’, has been rated the world’s top five Afrobeat trending globally. Shazam, an app that identifies music, recently named it the Most Shazamed Song in the world.

“Big congrats to @KizzDaniel!! #Buga is the most Shazamed song in the world,” read a tweet by the music app.

The song’s popularity goes beyond its catchy vibes. The accompanying dance step spurs confidence in listeners.

Since the release of the hit song, social media has been awash with creative skits on Tik Tok, and group performances, with mesmerising jigs and twists to the rhythm.

Buga, which is the lead song on Apple Music’s top 100 in Nigeria and top one among the top 100 on Apple in Kenya, will see the singer perform in Birmingham on Saturday, May 21 as part of his London tour.

Commenting on the outing, the ‘Woju’ crooner expressed, “After the London tour, I’ll still be on the road. I want to connect with my fans worldwide”, adding that the US tour is next. He is expected to tour some parts of Africa, Europe, and Australia.

“It’s a great feeling”, he said. “When you put out a masterpiece and the rest of the world accepts it as one, that’s a satisfying feeling right there. And such encourages you to do more.”

The singer has also explained that ‘Buga’ is a Nigerian saying, which means “Show off”, and “stunt on them”. “So in this context, it means after you’ve put in the work, let your results speak loudly. Enjoy your success.

“Whatever you’re seeing out there, whatever results in the song is generating, that’s the result of hard work. And I’ve consistently put in my best in all my songs. Nothing good comes easy,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

