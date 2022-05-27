Council Seals Up 520 Pharmacies, Patent Medicine Shops in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has disclosed that about 520 pharmacies, patent and medicine stores have been sealed up in Kwara State over their alleged failures to comply with council’s guidelines and unethical practices.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, yesterday, after an inspection visit to the drug outlets, the PCN Head of Enforcement Department, Pharmacist Stephen Esumobi stated that, “some of the pharmaceutical companies sealed up failed to display their licences and evidence of registration.

“Apart from this, some of them have been selling drugs to the members of the public outside their status and this is a serious threat to the life of Nigerians”.

Esumobi explained that, “the PCN enforcement team have been on the field in Kwara State throughout the week visiting premises in the following local government areas of Ilorin west, Ilorin east, Ilorin south, Asa, Moro and Ifelodun.

“Observations from the field in the state revealed that while there is commendable level of compliance by some stakeholders, others have chosen to operate with total disregard for the PCN guidelines.

“So many premises are not registered with the PCN while a large number of those registered do not bother to renew their licences.

“Most of the patent medicines vendors in activities far beyond their scope and also stock products outside their approved drug list including ethical medicines and substances of abuse.”

He added that, “At the end of the exercise, a total of 743 premises were visited. This comprises 594 patent medicines shops and 149 pharmacies.

“A total of 520 premises were sealed comprising 39 pharmacies and 481 patent medicine shops. Eight compliance directives were issued for various offences such as poor sanitary conditions, poor documentations and non-display of premises and pharmacists annual licences.”

While stating further that, the enforcement was not to punish the stakeholders, Esumobi noted that, “It is meant to ensure full compliance of the PCN and most importantly to ensure the lives of Nigerians.”

He urged members of the public to continue to source all drug needs from registered and currently licenced pharmacies and over-the-counter medicines from registered patent and medicine vendor shops, stressing that drug sold in unregistered outlets cannot be guaranteed to be genuine.

