Obi Dumps PDP, May Contest Presidential Poll on Another Party

•His name will certainly be on the ballot in 2023, says Okupe

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



A former governor of Anambra State and presidential aspirant, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and also dropped from the presidential race in the party.

Obi’s letter of resignation to the PDP was submitted to the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, by the Director General of his campaign organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, who has vowed that his resignation from the PDP notwithstanding, Obi’s name would be on the ballot for presidential race in 2023.

The letter, personally signed by Obi, was titled: “Resignation From Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Withdrawal from the Presidential Contest” and read thus: “I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2 Anaocha LGA, Anambra, effective Friday, 20 May, 2022.

“Consequently, I am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal for the PDP presidential primaries.

“It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.

“Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.

“I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I wish you well and best of luck in the service of country.”

THISDAY gathered that Obi left the PDP because the body language of the party leadership suggested that he not wanted in the party.

His grouse may not be unconnected to the delegate crisis in his home state, Anambra, where the list of the delegates was swung in favour of some political godfathers in the state.

It was further gathered that Obi might be going to join the Labour Party now seen as a third force

Okupe, after submitting Obi’s resignation letter, said, “This is not the end of the presidential contest for him. Certainly, his name will be on the ballot during the 2023 presidential election.”

Indications of crisis in Anambra State came to the fore, when members of PDP in the state urged the Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) to listen to the will of the people expressed during the delegate election.

The PDP in the state, after a four-hour meeting with all contending groups in the state, urged the NWC not to pander to the wishes of those he described as “godfathers”

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, a former National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh, said the party members in the state had spoken and “it is in the best interest of the PDP to respect the will of the people than pander to the views of the godfathers.

“The people have spoken and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the congresses. We wonder why the Ayu-led NWC is dilly-dallying over the matter? We want him to release the outcome of the delegates election in the state.

“INEC report is clear on the conduct of the three-man ad hoc delegates list. We wonder why the NWC led by Ayu is reluctant in obeying the wishes of the people.”

The story was that the delegates that were elected in the state were loyal to a certain godfather, thus stripping Obi of any control of the delegates.

