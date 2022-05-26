Ethnic Youth Leaders Knock ASUU for Demanding Emefiele’s Sack



Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



A group of ethic youth leaders in the country has frowned on a statement by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) calling for the sack of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele, over the depreciating value of the naira.

The group, under the aegis of the Nigerian Ethnic Youths Leaders Council (NEYLC), said the statement attributed to the Vice-President of ASUU, Dr Chris Piwuna, was unwarranted and provocative.

The NEYLC is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths.

They made their position known in a statement by the Ohanaeze Secretary-General and Head of Coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka, on Thursday in Abuja.

Part of the statement read: “We have read with surprise a report credited to striking ASUU calling for the sacking of the hardworking CBN Governor.

“It is highly surprising how a professional body like ASUU can easily shed its professional toga and embrace partisan politics with ease.

“At the last count, ASUU tops the chat of professional bodies that have gone on strike most in this country. In fact, the union’s name is synonymous with industrial action.

“With their incessant strikes, these university lecturers have ruined the education sector. They have killed the spirit of innovation in the nation’s education sector.

“With the level of wrath they have caused in their own sector, these strike-loving lecturers do not have the moral right to be calling for sacking in another sector.

“We therefore urge them to drop politics, resolve their differences with the federal government and resume work in order not to continue to plunge the nation’s education centre.”

