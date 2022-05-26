Emenike Wins APC Guber Primary in Abia

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

A development economist and publisher, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Aba State.

He defeated five other aspirants to clinch the governorship ticket of the main Abia opposition party at the governorship primary held in Umuahia, Thursday. This mandate has placed Emenike in the position to lead his party in the forthcoming battle with the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 gubernatorial poll.

The Chairman of the APC governorship primary election committee for Abia, Chief Tony Obiefuna, who declared the result of the poll said that Emenike polled 672 votes out of 892 votes cast by 907 accredited delegates to emerge victorious.

“We hereby return Chief Ikechi Emenike as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Abia State,” Chief Obiefuna declared, adding that the exercise was transparent and peaceful.

Emenike’s closest rival, Chief Emeka Atuma received 150 votes from the delegates, Daniel Eke, 16, Paul Ikonne, 22, Obinna Oriaku, 12, and Uche Ogah, 6. One of the aspirants, Mr. Alex Otti, who had withdrawn from the race on the eve of the primary still got 14 votes.

All the governorship aspirants and major stakeholders were present at the venue of the primary held at Chidiebere Arena, Umuahia. Among the stakeholders that graced the event were Representative Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Representative Benjamin Kalu, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, former Labour Minister, Emeka Wogu, among others.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Emenike described his emergence as “the beginning of the beginning” in his mission to liberate Abia from “the forces of darkness” that has held the state down for decades.

He called on all well-meaning Abians irrespective of party affiliation to join hands with him to win the 2023 governorship poll and deliver the much needed wholistic development to Abia.

“I need the support, I need the collaboration, I need the goodwill of everyone to complete this mission,” he said, adding, “God will deliver Abia State through us and I can assure you that by May 29, 2023 we will have a bigger celebration.”

In her reaction to the outcome of the governorship primary, Hon. Onyejeocha said that “we are excited that Chief Emenike has become our party’s flag bearer”, adding that “this is the first time that a member of the party, who is APC in and out has been elected to be our candidate.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

