Duchess Hospital Introduces Affordable World-class Healthcare for Families

Mary Nnah

In line with its mission to provide Nigerians with the fastest, most convenient, and affordable access to the best medical expertise available anywhere in the world, the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja GRA, Lagos has launched an Access to Affordable World-class Healthcare programmme.

With as little as N5000 registration to get a family card and seeing renowned consultants starting from N5000, the management of Duchess Hospital is making a bold statement that the purpose-built, state-of-the art 100-bed hospital is not only for the elites.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital, Dr. Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey, said the Access to Affordable World-class Healthcare programme was designed to “provide access to the hospital’s extensive range of high-quality services in emergency medicine and critical care, women’s health and paediatric care services, cardiovascular medicine, kidney dialysis, endoscopy, medical and surgical treatment interventions, dental treatments, eye care services and a wide variety of additional services and sub-specialties all available at a single location in the heart of Ikeja”.

Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on a tour of the hospital with over 30 journalists said that with world class health facilities springing up across the country like Duchess International Hospital, Nigeria is on the path to becoming a destination for medical tourism and also reversing

medical tourism abroad, conserving foreign exchange and creating jobs.

Alhaji Mohammed commended the hospital for putting up such a world- class healthcare facility in Ikeja, noting that “with what we have seen today and the programme that has just been launched, Nigerians can now get access to affordable and quality healthcare in any area of medicine by obtaining a card for N5000 and consultancy fee to see an expert starting from N5000”.

He said with this friendly fee structure, Duchess Hospital has widen the population of Nigerians who can access quality healthcare.

The Minister of Information expressed delight that many of the doctors at Duchess Hospital, a subsidiary of The Reddington Hospital Group, are Nigerians who had trained and worked abroad , but who have decided to return home to practice because of the availability of cutting edge medical facilities and good work environment.

The Duchess International Hospital was launched in October 22, 2021 by the Vice- President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. It was partly funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bank of Industry as part of the overall plan by the Federal Government to make quality health care more accessible and affordable to more Nigerians across socio-economic divide.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

