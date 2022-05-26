Again, Ashiru Picks PDP Guber Ticket in Kaduna

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Hon. Isah Ashiru has again picked the governorship ticket of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna state.



A former state and federal lawmaker, Ashiru was the party’s candidate in 2019.

He polled 414 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Sani Sidi, a former Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) who scored 260 votes.



The results which was announced at about 6am on Thursday showed that other contestants- Ramalan Yero, a former governor of the state, scored 28, Sani Abbas 15 votes, Haruna Saeed, a former accountant general of the state, got 11 votes while Senator Shehu Sani got 2 votes.

