I’m Most Prepared to Take over from Buhari, Says Osinbajo

Seriki Adinoyi



The Vice President and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has met with national delegates and APC stakeholders in Plateau State where he promised a secured and ensure a prosperous Nigeria.

“I am well prepared to be the Nigeria’s next president having been Vice President for almost eight years, I understands the challenges facing the Country and would ensure a safe and secure Nigeria for everyone,” he stated while briefing journalists after the meeting with APC delegates at the Victoria Gowon Hall, Government House Rayfield Jos.

Osinbajo said he would work in collaboration with Nigerians for the advancement of peace and development if elected President in 2023.

He added: “We had a very robust and useful interactive session with the delegates. We had opportunity to share ideas about the economy, about security, health care, education and other sector of the economy.”

Osinbajo explained that he has a common ground with the delegates who have better understanding of the issues that concern development of Nigeria.

He said: “We had a very happy engagement and I could see from the delegates that everyone was very happy.”

He said he would continue to invest in capacity building of the nation’s security forces and pledge to win the battle against banditry if elected president of Nigeria.

Governor of the State, Simon Lalong, who had promised to deliver all Plateau delegates’ votes to Rotimi Amaechi was conspicuously absent when Osinbajo met with delegates in Jos.

