Gunmen Kidnap Two Catholic Priests, Others in Katsina

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The Catholic Diocese of Sokoto has reported that two of its priests at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State have been kidnapped. A statement signed by the Director, (Social Communications) of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Fr. Chris Omotosho, said: “As at midnight of today, 25th May, 2022, gunmen broke into the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, Kafur LGA of Katsina State. The parish priest and his assistant, Rev. Frs. Stephen Ojapa, MSP, & Oliver Okpara, and two boys in the house were kidnapped.”

He said that there was no information as to their whereabouts.

“Kindly pray for their safety and release,” he said.

