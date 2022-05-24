Trial Census: NPC Commenced Nationwide Training

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The National Population Commission (NPC), yesterday commenced nationwide management training for state directors, comptrollers of local government areas and other top management officers in the states for the June 2022 trial census.

In a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the training in Lafia, the Executive Chairman of the NPC, Mr. Nasir Isa Kwarra, said that the Second Level Management Training Workshop was being conducted in all the six geopolitical zones concurrently.

He said: “Following the conduct of the First Level Management Training which involved chairman and honourable commissioners, and also considering the forth coming trial census in June 2022, it is important to conduct this Second Level Management Training which covers the state directors, the comptrollers of local government areas and other top management officers in the states on their key roles.

“The training is to also let them have a good understanding of the basic concepts on the census questionnaire before the trial census. The training will present a good opportunity for participants to grow their knowledge base and improve their job skills as staff of the NPC.”

Kwarra hoped that deliberations at the training workshop would also impact positively on all aspects of the preparations and execution of the 2023 Population and Housing Census exercise.

“May I seize this opportunity to assure Nigerians and our development partners that the commission remains committed to the conduct of a credible and acceptable census that will provide demographic data for sustainable national planning and development,” he maintained.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, who declared open the workshop, requested the NPC to select Nasarawa as among the states for the fourth coming trial census.

Sule said: “My request for the selection of Nasarawa State for the trial census is based on high population density of the Federal Capital Territory that is migrating into Nasarawa State on a daily basis.”

H, however, commended the population commission for its effort towards conducting the first digital census exercise in the country, which would help in fighting the insecurity in the country.

