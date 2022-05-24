Gov Soludo Lauded for Uniting APGA Aspirants

Sunday Okobi

A leading House of Representatives aspirant in Idemili North/South, Hon Uche Okonkwo, has applauded the Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, for bringing together all aspirants of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) participating in the upcoming primaries of the party.

Speaking after the meeting of aspirants of the APGA with Soludo at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia, Okonkwo thanked the governor for convening such an important meeting that will go a long way to encourage free, free and credible primaries for the first time.

The governor, who had during the meeting reminded the participants that APGA is one big family, reiterated that his aim is to help build APGA as a strong political party, founded on the strong philosophy of true federalism and devolution of power.

Soludo, however, expressed optimism that the party will win convincingly at the forthcoming elections, both at the state House of Assembly, House of Representatives and the Senate elections respectively.

Okonkwo said: “I applaud the governor for convening all aspirants together at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia to discuss on plans for the upcoming primaries and modalities to make sure all goes well and showiness of a free and fair primary election.

“I urge him to put measures to protect the delegates on the elections and the aspirants in their ambitions and safety at this perilous time the state is facing with heightened maiming and broad daylight insecurity. We are hoping the primaries can be well organized to give the best comfort for delegates/constituents and aspirants.”

While encouraging the governor on putting measures as a true party man without displaying partisan politics, Okonkwo believes that if the party works with the governor’s advice, it will definitely line up the best candidates for the job of creating a progressive and strategic partnership with the state and the federal bounties through the legislative arm of the House of Representatives.”

