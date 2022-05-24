2022 Access Bank UNICEF Charity Shield Polo Begins in Kaduna

The prestigious 2022 edition of Africa’s premium Fundraising polo platform, the Access Bank-UNICEF Charity, which gallops-off today at the Fifth Chukker lawns of Kangimi Resort in Kaduna with defending champions, Fifth Chukker and other motivated teams from across the country vying for big prizes.

Revered as one of the biggest charity polo platforms in the world, the UNICEF event will be decided in two stages, with teams battling for the Usman Dantata Cup and the events’ second most wanted prize, The Access Bank Cup in the first stage.

Organisers of the prestigious charity event also disclosed that the second and the grand finale stage promises to be one of the most exciting in years, pitting title holders, Fifth Chukker, Jos Malcomines and four determined regulars in a winner-takes-all chase for the UNICEF Cup and tournament top prize, the Charity Shield.

Executive Director, Personal Banking, Access Bank Plc. Victor Etuokwu, who confirmed the tournament dates, stated that the title sponsors, and its partners, have taken their commitment to UNICEF Charity polo fundraising platform to a new level, with the commissioning of fully equipped 60-classroom blocks in Kaduna State.

The project that berthed a new education system in Kaduna was a contribution by the bank alongside the partners, Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Club, and well-meaning individuals to the sustenance of the charity platform that has for years benefited communities and powering rural women in Kaduna.

One of the major highlights of the opening stage of the annual charity event is undoubtedly the Children’s Day celebration with the First Lady of Kaduna State, Hajia Aisha Ummi EL-Rufai as the Mother of the Day.

The Access Bank UNICEF Charity Shield polo which was inaugurated in South Africa this earlier year has raised over N300 million for UNICEF in support of projects aimed at alleviating the plights of the underprivileged children in Kaduna State and its environs.

Inaugurated in 2003, the Access Bank UNICEF Charity Shield polo which has so far raised more than N200 million for UNICEF in support of projects aimed at alleviating the plights of the underprivileged children in Kaduna State and its environs.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

