Buhari Leads 7-man Team to Meet New UAE President in Abu Dhabi

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is leading a seven-man team to meet with the new President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, to discuss the need to sustain existing cordial relationship between Nigeria and UAE.The President, who departed the State House, Abuja, for Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport at 12.15pm Thursday, will also use the opportunity of the visit to convey his condolences on the passing of the former president and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.President Buhari, according to a release issued by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, will also extend his congratulations to the new President, renewing bonds of the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and the UAE. Under the new leadership, the President looks forward to a bigger and stronger partnership for peace, stability and prosperity of both countries.

President Buhari, in an earlier congratulatory message to the new UAE leader, had reaffirmed Nigeria’s cordial relationship with the country, noting that the cooperation between both governments have helped Nigeria in tracking down illegal assets and tracing terrorist funds.

The President is being accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami; his Federal Capital Territory counterpart, Mohammed Bello; the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada.

Other members of his delegation are the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Mohammed Monguno (rtd) and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.President Buhari is expected back in the country on Saturday.

