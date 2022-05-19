Another Guber Aspirant Withdraws in Protest,as Plateau APC Crisis Deepens

Seriki Adinoyi



As the crisis rocking Plateau All Progressive Congress (APC) continue to deepen, another frontline gubernatorial aspirant, Ambassador Yohanna Margif, has withdrawn from the race in protest.

Margif, who announced his decision yesterday while addressing journalists in Jos, the state capital, however, did not state his next line of action.

According to him, the decision to withdraw from the race was also conveyed in a letter he presented to the APC ward Chairman of Margif/Kopmur ward in Mushere, Bokkos LGA which was also copied to the APC local government and state executives.

In the protest letter dated May 17, 2022, Margif alleged total collapse of internal democracy in the state APC, impunity and imposition of unpopular candidates as part of the reasons he dumped the party.

He said that the money he paid to purchase the party’s nomination forms should be considered as his own donation to foster the growth of democracy on the Plateau, in Nigeria and in Africa.

He decried the impunity in APC, insisting that the bridge of the party to Plateau people has been broken and it’s now in total collapse.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

