A’Court Inaugurates Committee for Electoral Judicial Manual

Alex Enumah



The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem yesterday, inaugurated a 13-man Electoral Judicial Manual Committee (EJMC).

The inauguration which held at the Court of Appeal Headquarters in Abuja, has Justice Ignatius Agube as Chairman.

According to the Appeal Court President, members of the Committee were carefully selected having regards to their experience and expertise not only in electoral matters but also in general judicial administration.

She urged the committee to among other things, consider the extant decisions of the Courts and Tribunals in the light of the Electoral Act, 2022, and the recommendations of electoral observers such as partners and other critical stakeholders while discharging their assignment.

She added that it was her expectation that the exercise would culminate in the production of the Maiden Edition of the Electoral Judicial Manual which was designed to prepare Nigeria’s judicial system for the enormous task imminent with the 2023 elections in focus.

Justice Dongban-Mensem explained that the objective of the Electoral Judicial Manual (EJM) was to provide a quick reference material for all strata of Judges and all persons involved in the electoral adjudicatory process.

The manual she added, would be a guide on frequently litigated electoral issues so that conflicting decisions can be drastically reduced if not totally eliminated.

She recalled that in the past, the manual was titled, ‘Manual for Election Petition Tribunals,’ which gave it a restrictive connotation thereby limiting its usage and discouraging other electoral stake holders from accessing and utilising its rich contents.

She expressed optimism that the Electoral Judicial Manual would be a vital quick reference guide and reference material for all levels of Judges in the discharge of their duties in the election year.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, the Chairman, Justice Ignatius Agube, appreciated the President of the Court of Appeal for the confidence that he had put in them, assuring that by the grace of God they would discharge their duties to His Glory and the glory of Nigeria.

He thus craved the indulgence of members of the committee to put heads together and do the best they can to execute a lasting legacy on the Electoral Process in Nigeria.

