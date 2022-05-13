Kogi Assembly not Closed – Official

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Contrary to the rumour making the the round that Kogi State House of Assembly was closed down by the State governor, Yahaya Bello, the Director Information, Kogi State House of Assembly, Mr Aka

Adebayo has debunked the information describing it as misrepresentation and false.

Aka disclosed this while reacting to an online publication titled “Kogi Assembly Under Lock and Key” in a statement sent to our correspondent on Thursday said the essence of the write up is aimed at smearing the robust relationship between the Executive and the Legislature.

He explained that the writer only compiled tissues of lies and sold to the reading public, noting that was also a false information that the Speaker of the Assembly, Prince Mathew Kolawole had

hidden the Assembly maze over fear of possible impeachment.

He pointed out that the Assembly is yet to reconvene after it had earlier adjourned sitting to April 26th, 2022 last month, Aka explained that, the current political activities leading to the build-up to the 2023 election were some of the reasons why members of the house have not reconvene for sitting.

According to him, the write up is targeted at the Speaker Prince Mathew Kolawole who was alleged to be consistently involved in financial misappropriation.

Continuing, the Assembly Director of information said “Though, the House would have reconvened but political

meetings culminating in buying of interest and nomination forms by aspirants and thereafter submission of same and expected primary elections have not given room for the lawmakers to come for plenary sitting.

“There exists a cordial and robust working relationship between the executive and the legislative arms of government in the state. Why should such write up come up now at a time preparations for 2023 elections are on top gear. The writer also lied that His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello was the one who directed that the State Assembly should be under lock and key. This is another naked lie that seekers of truth can easily verify.

” If indeed the Governor authorised the closure as alleged by the writer, why then should the same Governor ” continue to protect the Rt Hon Speaker from formal investigation as claimed by the writer”.

