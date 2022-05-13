FUTA Gets First Female VC

The governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) has appointed Professor (Mrs) Adenike Temidayo Oladiji as the Eighth substantive Vice Chancellor of the University.



The Council presided over by the Pro-Chancellor, Chairman of Council, Ambassador Godknows Igali, ratified the appointment at its Special meeting held on Thursday May 12, 2022.



Oladiji succeeds Professor Joseph Fuwape, whose term ends on Monday, 23rd May, 2022.

At the commencement of the process, the Council shortlisted 20 candidates out of the 27 male and one female candidates that applied for the position for interview at the close of application for the post.



However, 19 candidates were interviewed with one of the shortlisted candidates failing to show up. At the end of the interview the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board recommended three candidates for appointment in line with extant regulations governing the process.



Because of the closeness of the score of the three recommended candidates, a diffrence of 0.1%, Council decided to put it to vote and Professor Oladiji came out tops, hence her appointment.



A letter of appointment, personally signed by Ambassador Igali, said “Oladiji’s appointment which takes effect from Tuesday May 24, 2022 is for a single term of five years.”



Oladiji is a prolific reseacher with over 100 publications and has won many distinctions and awards which include University’s Merit Award, Certificate of Merit and scholarships among others.

