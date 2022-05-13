Community Elders Beg Soludo to Wade into Leadership Crisis

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Elders of Awgbu community in Orumba North Local Government Area have called on Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo to wade into the leadership crisis rocking the community to avoid breakdown of law and order.

Elders of the community who briefed journalists in Awka yesterday said they were unhappy that despite a glaring breech in the community’s constitution by the opposing faction, the state government through the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matter,

Hon Collins Nwabunwanne was getting ready to hold election in the community.

The elders of the community in a press conference begged Governor Chukwuma Soludo to wade into the matter to forestall breakdown of law and order.

Leader of the community’s elders’ council, Chief Theophilus Okoli in the briefing said there are indications that the commissioner was backing an illegal group to hold election, against their own faction, which they said was authentic.

“We draw the attention of our dear governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo to the present and continuing threat by

Honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon Collins Nwabunwanne to precipitate anarchy in our town.

“He is bent on foisting leaders on our community, and we do not know what his interest is. He plans to hold election in our town, in disregard to our community’s constitution,” Okoli said.

Meanwhile, Hon Nwabunwanne while reacting to THISDAY denied allegations is attempting to foist a leadership on the community, stating that he had no interest in the election, but to ensure that the right thing was done.

“I have the constitution of all the communities. There is no way we can breech any community’s laws. We have a legal team here, what happened in Awgbu is that they have a court case stopping election, I invited both parties and pleaded with them to withdraw the matter for election to go on, and they did. The election will hold on Saturday,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

