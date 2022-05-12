Plateau Indigenes inDiaspora Call for Unity

The Plateau State’s indigenes living in the United States of America (US) have called on the citizens of the state to unite and embrace peace.

The group, under the auspices of the Plateau State Association USA, Inc. (PSA-USA, Inc), gave the charge when its newly elected president, Dr Barth Shepkong, delivered a speech during the swearing-in ceremony abroad.

In a statement, signed by the Public Relations Officer of the body, Mrs .Francisca Keyen, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, Shepkong said:

“We call on Plateau citizens both at home and abroad to unite behind a peaceful and prosperous Plateau.”

He said the association is a non-political, non-religious association organised exclusively for charitable, scientific, and educational purposes.

He also said it was established specifically to engage in education, health, social and economic development activities for the poor, disabled and underprivileged in Plateau and the US.

“On behalf of the executive committee, we are truly humbled by this vote of confidence, and we promise to take the organisation to greater heights,” the president said.

Other elected officials of PSA-USA, Inc are Lady Gertrude Longwan, Vice-President and Mr. Nanjul Wuyep, Esq. as General Secretary.

Others are:Mr Nenshang Ngo, Social Secretary; Mrs. Asabe L Spencer-Mhya, as Treasurer and Mrs Keyen as PRO

