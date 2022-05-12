Osun Gubernatorial Election: NSCDC Holds Stakeholders’ Summit





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), organised a stakeholders summit that propagated a violence free July 16 gubernatorial election in the state.

The summit, which was held at the NSCDC State Headquarters, Ilesha Road, Osogbo, was organised in collaboration with the Peace and Conflict Management Unit (PCMU).

The theme of the summit was “Violence Free Election in Osun State; Our Collective Responsibilities.”

The NSCDC Zonal Commander, Zone J, Assistant Commandant General (ACG) Adeyinka Fasiu, said that a credible and fair election is possible in the state, if all political gladiators could play by the rules.

Adeyinka explained the importance of violence free elections and the preparedness of the corps, and also emphasised the need for all stakeholders in the electoral process to collectively play their parts in achieving a credible gubernatorial election and safeguarding communities before, during and after the polls.

He also appealed to the youths to shun thuggery and being used as agents of destruction during the election.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commandant of NSCDC, Osun State Command, Commandant Emmanuel Ocheja, appealed to politicians and the electorates to ensure that the forthcoming election in the state is conducted under a peaceful atmosphere.

Ocheja noted that the security agencies would be all out during the polls to maintain peace, protect critical national infrastructure, Independent Electoral Commission’s (INEC) officials and electoral materials.

He also warned that anyone caught perpetrating violence would be dealt with in line with the law.

He said that the summit was put in place to educate political stakeholders on the need to maintain peace during the election.

The commandant also appealed to parents and guardians to warn their children not to allow themselves to be used as thugs during the election, noting that the Command would do everything possible to protect the electorates.

The Head of Conflict Management Unit of the Command, Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) Abere Oluwafemi, said the summit was put in place to ensure violence free elections in the state.

Abere urged political stakeholders to eschew violence, embrace peace and allow INEC to do its job.

Also the State Coordinator of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr. Abiodun Oluropo, who was the guest speaker, said that all political gladiators as well as the general public must play politics according to the electoral laws and the constitution for the election to be violence free.

Oluropo said political parties must educate their followers to shun inflammatory utterances during the campaign, while security agents should uphold the tenets of their duties and exhibit professionalism during the polls.

He assured that NOA, as an agent saddled with sensitising and orientating the citizenry on their civic responsibilities, had doubled its efforts to discharge its mandate towards free and credible elections.

He also used the opportunity to appeal to the citizenry to rise up and reject any form of inducement from politicians during the election.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

