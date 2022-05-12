Flying Eagles Qualify for WAFU B Semis, Held By B’Faso

Femi Solaja

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria were held 2-2 by Burkina Faso at the ongoing

2022 WAFU Zone B tournament in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The this second match result of the Group B clash, the Flying Eagles on four points have booked a place in the semi final despite the outcome of the final group clash between reigning African champions Ghana and Burkina Faso on Saturday.

The Flying Eagles will finish as Group B winners if Burkina Faso fail to beat Ghana by more than two goals.

Ladan Bosso-led side defeated Black Satellites of Ghana 2-0 in their group opener on Sunday.

Ibrahim Muhammad and Ibrahim Yahaya were the scorers for the Nigerian side against Burkina Faso.

In Wednesday’s game, which was played inside Stade Seyni Kountche, Niamey, the Flying Eagles took the lead on 24 minutes through Muhammad whose attempted cross from the right sailed into the top corner.

Burkina Faso fought back to level things up but the Flying Eagles reclaimed the lead thanks to Yahaya who converted a 69th minute penalty. Only the finalists from the two groups are to qualify for the African U20 Championships later in the year.

