Education Minister, Nwajiuba,Resigns to Pursue Presidential Bid

The Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has resigned.Nwajiuba resigned his position following President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that all cabinet members vying for elective offices in the 2023 elections, should resign before May 16.

The President’s directive was made known on Wednesday, at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

This decision was in an apparent move to avoid litigations that might jeopardise the chances of APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

The resignation of Nwajiuba was disclosed by Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari after the FEC meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nwajiuba had picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest for the presidency in the 2023 general elections. (NAN)

