Ex-Senate President Anyim Mourns Arthur Nzeribe

Chuks Okocha



Former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, has expressed sadness over the death of Senator Arthur Nzeribe, describing him as a man who made a great impact in his lifetime.

In a statement he personally signed, Anyim said he received the news of the death of Nzeribe with deep sadness, saying the late politician was a household name in Nigeria.

Anyim, a frontline presidential aspirant on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, said Nzeribe left footprints on Nigeria’s political landscape and will be remembered for a long time.

He described Nzeribe as a man who had the courage of his convictions and pursued whatever he believed in with commitment and single-mindedness.

“As a politician, Senator Arthur Nzeribe was very visible from 1979 till his death and was dogged and committed to whatever he believed in. In business, Senator Nzeribe was successful, building business empires in many sectors such as insurance, oil and gas, construction, arms supply, and real estate,” said Anyim. “The scope of his operations stretched from Britain, Middle East, Ghana and Nigeria.”

The PDP presidential aspirant described Nzeribe as a committed PDP chieftain who remained a party member until his demise.

Anyim condoled with the late politician’s immediate family, friends, and numerous political associates

