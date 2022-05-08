When Ambassador Tamuno Dragged the Shakers and Movers to Her Hometown

Society Watch

It is a fact that Okrika in Rivers State is home to several eminent personalities in the country. It is also on record that several social events had been held in the town at different times.

However, the burial of the late Elder Clement Chepaka, the father of Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, Ambassador Maureen Tamuno, on Friday, April 29, 2022, would be the talk of the town for a long time. As she literally shut down the town.

The sleepy town came alive when the beautiful woman, who is a politician, diplomat and philanthropist, pooled eminent personalities to the venue of the funeral of her late dad who died at 93. When the High Commissioner sent out invites announcing the funeral of her late father a few weeks ago, many had anticipated that it would be a most memorable event. It lived up to the expectations.

Indeed, if the late television producer and community leader could turn in his grave, he would beam a winsome smile over the befitting burial held for him by his family that successfully carried out his dying wish.

The colourful event was another concrete proof that Tamuno’s pre-eminence in the political and social world is not a fluke, given the array of guests who honoured her invitation.

The expensive state-of-the-art automobiles that conveyed the guests to the town caused a stir, as many residents gawked at them.

From the catering to the ushering, no stone was left unturned. The hall was colourfully decorated with balloons and other aesthetic materials to give it a regal look. Assorted food and drinks flowed like an endless river. Indeed, guests had no reason to complain as everything was taken care of.

Some of the high profile guests at the event include Minister of Transportation, Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi with his wife, Judith; Jamaican High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Esmond Reid; oil mogul and founder of Sahara Energy, Tonye Cole; His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi who was represented by seven monarchs including HRH Awosunle Obabatunde Tokunbo (Elejesi of Ejesi-Ife); HRH Adediwura Oba Idowu; HRH Awofiranye Kayode; HRH Odunmorayo Omiloye Joshua; HRH Layade Segun; HRH Adebanjo Muraina Adedinni and HRH Obateru Olaigbade Adewunmi.

