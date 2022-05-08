Senator Grace Bent Stages a Comeback

Society Watch

Senator Folashade Grace Bent is touted as the woman who broke the ethnic barrier in Nigeria by being elected as a senator when she defeated many of her opponents in the senatorial election to represent Adamawa South, the largest senatorial district in the state, in 2007.

Many years after the feat, the woman is said to be staging a comeback to the Red Chamber in 2023.

Society Watch gathered that the beautiful and brilliant senator, weeks back, amidst cheering supporters, went to the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat in Abuja to pick her nomination and expression of interests forms to vie for the senatorial position of the Southern zone.

Bent who represented the zone from 2007 to 2011 has vowed to work round the clock to ensure APC gives a good fight for the ousting of the PDP government in Adamawa.

Grace said her resolve to obtain the form was as a result of pressure from people, who are pushing her for a national assignment.

She was unable to secure the party’s ticket in 2011 due to the alleged conspiracy by some politicians in the state then.

Senator Bent has made her intention known to go back to the Senate, and she has since received the blessings of the powers-that-be as well as the people, who, according to sources, have missed out on good representation at the Senate.

No wonder, hundreds of her supporters came from Adamawa to show their loyalty and how much she is being loved in her constituency.

