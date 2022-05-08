Kenny Duyile’s New Baby

Society Watch

When you talk about a businessman with domestic and international connections, Kenny Duyile perfectly fits the bill. Those who know the Ondo State-born businessman say he is a man of ideas.

This, undoubtedly, is not fulsome praise, if you consider the fact that he is the creative mind behind several businesses as well as hotels scattered around the country.

The light-skinned hotelier, famously called Araba, is gradually achieving his dream of ruling the hospitality business in Nigeria, as one of his ‘babies’ White Rock Hotel, takes the centre stage.

At the moment, his new project, the White Rock Hotel located in the heart of Ondo, is said to be giving him so much joy.

Kenny, who is also into real estate, agriculture, hospitality and many others, also runs Rock View Hotels in Lagos and other places. It was gathered that he will be dedicating the hotel soon.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

