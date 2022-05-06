Suspected Kwankwaso’s Loyalists Attack Factional PDP Leaders in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Dahiru Haruna; and Idi Zare Rogo, two men arrested in the wake of attack on factional PDP members in Kano have been identified as loyalists of former governor of Kano state, Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

A fracas broke out on Wednesday evening between representatives of the executives of Kano state’s PDP and the party’s national headquarters representatives for the statutory delegate congress in the state.

It was gathered that the fracas happened at the Tahir Guest Palace where one of the representatives of national headquarters was hosted.

It was gathered that the two representatives of the Kano state executive of the party, one Dahiru Haruna; and Idi Zare Rogo were later handed over to the police.

The chairman of the party in the state, Shehu Sagagi told Reporters in Kano on Thursday that the said national headquarters’ representative (identified simply as Barrister Ekwudile) was received by party executives at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) and was taken to Tahir Guest Palace but he (Ekwudile) told his hosts that he needed a drink to which they went out to get it for him.

“When they came back with his drink, they didn’t see him in his room but were later able to trace him to Room 811 and fracas broke out there,” he said.

On what led to the fracas, he said while he was not certain, it could be connected with the people they saw Ekwudile with, which he said might have led the duo of Haruna and Rogo to suspect foul play.

He said the party executive in the state also objected to the plan to conduct the ward statutory delegate congress at the hotel instead of at various ward secretariat of the party.

The spokesman of the police in the state, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, could not be reached at the time of filing this report, but it was gathered that the PDP executives were taken to the Badawa police division.

Kano PDP is split between members loyal to former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Aminu Wali, and loyalists of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who controlled the executive led by Shehu Sagagi.

