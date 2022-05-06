Buhari: I’m Impressed with Umahi’s Performance

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said he was impressed with the performance of Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. David Umahi.



The president has commissioned several projects constructed by the Umahi administration in the governor’s hometown Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.



The projects included the King David University of Medical Sciences; the university’s teaching hospital, the twin flyover and dual carriage way which passes through the university to Mpu in Enugu State, among others.

Buhari also commended the governor for ensuring the projects were of high quality.



“I thank you also for associating the federal government with the construction of the projects and though I am not an engineer, I can see with my eyes

“Buhari noted that he was impressed with the governor’s performance, noting that the project looks like one that would last.



Umahi during the commissioning, appealed to the federal government to take over the university’s teaching hospital because it was beyond the scope of any state to manage.



“I had earlier pleaded with the president to approve the takeover and he said that we should go and celebrate and we have been celebrating since then.



The governor said the hospital would solve the challenges of medical tourism confronting the country because it has the best of facilities that can be found anywhere in the world.



“It has a heart surgery department, the best Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI) facilities, among others,” he added.

He thanked the president for his numerous assistance towards the realisation of the King David University of Medical Sciences, noting that the edifice was three years old.



“It was constructed through direct labour by our people and the 700 metres twin-flyover which passes through the university cost N2 billion.

