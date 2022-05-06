2023: PDP Chieftain Decries Increasing Number of Presidential Aspirants

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has decried the proliferation of presidential aspirants in 2023 general election by the different political parties.

Onuesoke, who spoke to newsmen at Asaba International Airport, Asaba, Delta State yesterday, said he is disturbed by the way all ‘Dicks, Toms and Harries’ are declaring their intentions to contest for the office of the President of Nigeria, wondering if the office of the president has now become a joke.

“I know people will say this is democracy, the more the contestants the better for the choice of a capable candidate. I disagree with the above insinuation. The presidency of Nigeria is a serious business. Nigeria is the largest black nation in the world and definitely not every joker should be declaring for the presidency of the country. Some persons that can’t even win their wards are declaring for the presidency. How did we get to this sorry path?”, he asked.

He said presently, there are a total of over 65 presidential aspirants across all the political parties, stressing that majority of them have no chance in serious countries to be town mayors.

“I think this is the highest number of political aspirants we have ever had in the history of the country. Every clown believes he can be president of Nigeria. The presidency of Nigeria is now a joke. At this rate, many artisans will declare for the presidency soon after all you just need a primary six certificate to be president of the country.

“Majority have no chance in serious countries to be town mayors. Some will be in prison for varieties of crimes – corruption, stealing, bribery and money laundering etc. Yet if these are all Nigeria can boast of as presidential aspirants then the country is doomed,” he lamented.

The PDP Chieftain advised the aspirants to start declaration from the lower levels and make considerable impact before declaring for a higher office or running for successful business.

“Some of these people should start from the lower levels and make considerable impact before declaring for higher office or running a successful business,” Onuesoke advised.

Onuesoke lamented the high cost of obtaining the presidential nomination forms adding that country where some cannot afford two square meals in a day with astronomical increase in prices of commodities every minutes presidential aspirants are purchasing, nomination forms for millions of Naira.

“Such high cost of nomination has put the office of the President in the hands of the highest bidder. This to say the parties have put Nigeria in the hands of money bags. Such political financial bargain will not give the poor and better qualified the opportunity to rule the masses,” he stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

