At Presidential Declaration, Fayemi Kicks against Consensus

•Akpabio, Oshiomhole also indicate interests, unveil agenda

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Okon Bassey in Uyo



Ahead of the May 30 presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, formally declared his presidential bid and immediately kicked against any consensus arrangement to elect the standard bearer of the party.

This is as the Minister for Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio and a former National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, have also indicated interests in the presidency and seized the occasion to unveil their agenda for the country.

However, Fayemi, who noted that it would be better for the ruling party to choose either direct or indirect mode of primary, which he said would give party members a say in electing the standard bearer of the party, also told of how he planned to consolidate on the achievements of the APC administration, while also addressing the noticeable gaps.

“Compatriots, it is in the spirit of this abiding faith in our country and the promise of its unfinished greatness that I stand before you today, in total humility and with all sense of responsibility, to solemnly declare to all our party cadres and Nigerians at large, my decision to accept for my name to be put forward for consideration by the APC leadership and membership as the party’s standard bearer in the upcoming contest for a successor to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is not a decision, which I have taken lightly. Indeed, to arrive at this point, I carried out a long and deep self-introspection with the help of close family, friends, and colleagues, including my wife and devoted partner, Erelu Bisi Fayemi. I have also traversed the length and breadth of our country to consult and explore with our esteemed elder statesmen and women, traditional rulers, a cross section of party leaders and rank and file members, and various non-partisan leaders of thought and opinion.

“After a careful consideration of where we are as a nation and the many perspectives, which are emerging about the challenges, old and new, which we must gird our loins to tackle and transcend, I am convinced that my entry into the race to bear the standard of the APC will offer our members and Nigerians the opportunity to examine competing visions for national rebirth in the best interest of our country.

“And it is on the foundation of a clear vision accompanied by a carefully thought out programme of action that I present my candidature. I do so fully convinced on the basis of what I have experienced, heard, and seen about the demands of the times and the aspirations of our people that the agenda that I am proposing for our country is one which will find favour with APC members and win resounding traction with the generality of Nigerians,” Fayemi said.

On his part, Akpabio, who was governor of Akwa Ibom State, said he was coming to unite Nigeria and rescue the country from sinking and to achieve this, he said he was declaring intention to seek the nomination of his party to become the next president of the country come 2023.

Akpabio pointed out that his wealth of experience as governor, senator and as a minister qualified him to be the president of the country, promised not to allow Nigeria sink, and that, he would bring restoration, dignity, respect and succour to Nigerians.

The presidential aspirant said he would restore the days of glory experienced in Akwa Ibom to the country, stressing that as a minister some 88 road projects, which would have been abandoned were completed by contractors.

“You have heard a lot of declaration but this one is uncommon. It is not only a message of hope, positive continuity and of the Egyptians you see today, you will see no more. It is a message of restoration, of your dignity, respect in the ECOWAS region and beyond. I am determined not to let our nation sink but drink from the deep well of experiences I have from service. I seek your nomination to become your President come 2023,” Akpabio said.

Also, at his declaration ceremony, Oshiomhole promised not to lament the imperfections in the country if elected the president in 2023, but put an end to the perennial strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), while ensuring that the academic calendar of tertiary institutions in the country run smoothly.

Oshiomhole, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja while declaring his interest to contest for president in 2023, stressed that going by the provisions of the country’s constitution, President Muhammadu Buhari would vacate the office on May 29, 2023, hence, his decision to replace him as the president of the country.

“I stand here this afternoon for one purpose, to formally declare that, I, Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, hereby declare with confidence my desire to contest for the office of the president of the federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of a party that we co-founded, All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The task before us is not for us to continue to lament the imperfections in our country. The task before us is to find the courage and stand up and be counted in our determination to reposition our Country to be the giant of our continent, so that it can provide prosperity for all Nigerians,” he said.

