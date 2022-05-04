World Press Freedom Day: Gombe Gov Tasks Journalists to Guard against Fake News, Misinformation

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has said his administration will continue to work with journalists as partners and critical allies, in his determination to entrench transparency, accountability and openness in governance of the state.

He also said his government will continue to support free flow of information, create safe and secure environment for journalists

The governor stated this in his goodwill message to mark this year’s World Press Freedom Day celebrated on May 3 every year.

While making reference to the theme of this year’s celebration: ‘Journalism under digital siege’, underscored the impact of the digital era on the freedom of the press, the security of journalists, and access to information, advising them to guard against fake news and misinformation as well as ensure accurate and balanced reportage of events and activities.

