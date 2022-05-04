Kaduna Electric Gets New MD/CEO

John Shiklam



The Board of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company Plc (Kaduna Electric) has announced the appointment of Mr. Yusuf Yahaya as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Yahaya succeeded Mr. Garba Haruna who had resigned his appointment to pursue personal endeavours, having served in that capacity for eight years.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications of the company, Abdulhazeez Abdullahi, said Yahaya takes over the leadership of Kaduna Electric with diverse public and private sector experiences and educational background in Petroleum and Gas Engineering from University of Port Harcourt, a Master of Business Administration from Heriot-Watt University, Scotland and currently a fellow of Doctor of Philosophy.

The statement stated that until his appointment, Yahaya was an Expert Consultant with the USAID Nigerian Power Sector Program and Senior Advisor to the Managing Director Rural Electrification Agency.

According to the statement, “Prior to this time, he led an energy advisory and projects company on investments and development of proprietary and third-party frontrunner on- and off-grid thermal greenfield renewable projects.

“In this role, he has been lead consultant and advisor on industry agreements and corporate turnaround strategies in the Nigerian electricity distribution sector.

“Previously, he was at various times strategic analyst and specialist at the General Electric Company, working within the Global Growth Organization on flag planting and market development strategies on portfolio across Transportation, Power and Water, Healthcare, and Oil and Gas. He left the company as Country Manager for GE Water & Process Technologies.”

Yahaya is a member of several professional associations including Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, the Society of Petroleum Engineers, the Project Management Institute and Corporate Governance Society of Nigeria.

He is also a Fellow of the Nigeria Institution of Power Engineers, Fellow, Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria and Fellow, Institute of Management Consultants among several others.

