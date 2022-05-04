Buhari Meets UN Scribe, Guterres, at Aso Villa



Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday met with the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, at the State House, Abuja.

The president received the UN chief and his team at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa at about 3.03pm.

After a brief welcome ceremony, President Buhari led Guterres to his office where they had a meeting before returning to brief the media.

At the briefing, President Buhari stressed the importance of the visit at a time the world’s attention is focused on the Russia-Ukraine war.

He also noted the effort to deal with terrorism and the role of the world body.

In his remark, Guterres said his visit was in solidarity with victims of terrorism.

The UN scribe said he was forced to postpone his visit to Nigeria because of the war in Ukraine, noting that he was keen to carry on his habit of the last two years of identifying with Ramadan.

See Images

