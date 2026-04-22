A’Ibom Stakeholders Reject Assembly Speaker’s Third Term Bid

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have passed a vote of no confidence in the incumbent Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon Udeme Otong.

The stakeholders equally rejected an alleged plot by the Speaker, who represents Abak state constituency at the Assembly, to circumvent the zoning arrangement earlier agreed and endorsed by political leaders of the constituency in 2023.

At a press briefing yesterday in Abak LGA, the spokesperson of the group, Hon Rock Dick, expressed disappointment with the Speaker, whom he alleged signed the agreement and became the first beneficiary of the agreement.

“Democracy thrives on the principles of fairness, equity, justice, and respect for collective agreements freely entered into by stakeholders,” he said.

He explained that in 2023, stakeholders of Abak, in recognition of the need to ensure justice, peace, and even development in the Abak state constituency, held a crucial stakeholders’ meeting at the instance of the immediate-past Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Moses Ekpo.

At the meeting, political leaders and representatives from all wards unanimously agreed and endorsed a zoning formula designed to ensure balance, inclusion, and justice among the clans in Abak.

‎According to him, “The said agreement clearly stipulated that, following the tenure of Abak Clan, which currently produces the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Hon. Udeme Otong, the next representative for the 2027 state constituency election shall emerge from Midim Clan.

‎”Whereas, all parties present, including the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly (the first beneficiary of the zoning arrangement), appended their signatures to the agreement as a mark of commitment to uphold its sanctity.

‎”We have, therefore, noticed with dismay the recent moves by a beneficiary of this collective mandate to seek a third term in office, in direct violation of the subsisting zoning agreement, thereby undermining the trust and unity of our people.

“The people of Abak have, in clear terms, passed a vote of no confidence on the incumbent state House of Assembly Speaker.”

The stakeholders, therefore, rejected any attempt by group or individual to distort or disregard the zoning agreement, adding that the agreement remains sacrosanct,t representing the moral and political contract among the clans in Abak.

“We unequivocally reject any attempt by any individual or group to distort, truncate, or disregard the duly agreed zoning formula for Abak state constituency.

‎”That equity demands that Midim Clan, which has not produced a state Assembly representative since 1999 despite comprising two wards, be allowed to occupy the seat in 2027, rather than perpetuate a lopsided arrangement that has seen Abak Clan dominate the position for over 16 years,” they said.

Meanwhile, efforts to speak with the Speaker, Udeme Otong, were fruitless.