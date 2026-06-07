Ilorin Emirate Political Leaders Renew Push for Saliu Mustapha’s Governorship Bid

The Ilorin Emirate Political Advisory Council (IEPAC) has reaffirmed its endorsement of Senator Saliu Mustapha as its preferred governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Kwara State.

The council also renewed its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid, describing him as the preferred presidential candidate of the Ilorin Emirate in the forthcoming general elections.

The position of the council was announced on Sunday during a press conference in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Speaking on behalf of the council, its National Coordinator, Dr. Yakub Yahaya Oloriegbe, alongside the National Secretary, Lt. Col. Abubakar Edun (Rtd), said the aspiration of Senator Mustapha had become a collective project of the Ilorin Emirate and pledged the council’s commitment to its actualisation.

The council consequently urged the senator, who represents Kwara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, to consider all available political options in pursuing his governorship ambition.

The latest declaration comes months after IEPAC publicly endorsed both President Tinubu and Senator Mustapha as its preferred candidates for the 2027 presidential and governorship elections respectively.

According to the council, the decision followed extensive consultations and a careful assessment of aspirants seeking key political offices ahead of the next electoral cycle.

IEPAC, regarded as one of the most influential socio-political bodies in Kwara Central Senatorial District, said it would continue to support candidates and political arrangements capable of protecting and advancing the interests of the district within Kwara’s political structure.

On the presidential election, the council cited the performance of President Tinubu’s administration and what it described as the growing benefits accruing to Kwara Central under his leadership as reasons for its endorsement.

“We unanimously endorse the aspiration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office and believe he deserves another four years to consolidate on the achievements recorded by his administration,” the council stated.

On the governorship race, IEPAC described Senator Mustapha as a politician with broad acceptability, proven leadership capacity, political maturity and extensive experience.

The council expressed confidence that the senator possesses the credentials, competence and statewide appeal required not only to secure victory at the polls but also to provide effective and inclusive leadership for Kwara State.

“Senator Saliu Mustapha has demonstrated the qualities of a leader with the capacity to unite the people, win elections and govern Kwara State justly, fairly and competently,” the statement added.