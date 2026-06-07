NAF Launches Aerial Surveillance to Rescue Oriire School Pupils, Teachers

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified efforts to secure the release of abducted pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State by deploying aerial surveillance platforms to support ongoing search-and-rescue operations.

The surveillance missions are aimed at enhancing intelligence gathering, improving situational awareness and strengthening the coordination of security efforts to ensure the safe return of the victims.

The development comes amid growing concern over the welfare of the abducted pupils and teachers and underscores the determination of security agencies and the Oyo State Government to secure their prompt and safe rescue.

In a statement, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the service had continued to provide aerial surveillance support for efforts aimed at rescuing teachers and pupils abducted from Yawota and Ahoro-Esinele communities in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has continued to provide aerial surveillance support to ongoing efforts aimed at rescuing teachers and pupils abducted from Yawota and Ahoro-Esinele communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State. This was disclosed by the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, during a courtesy visit by the representative of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Suleh, on 5 June 2026.”

Governor Makinde disclosed that the NAF promptly deployed an aerial surveillance platform immediately after the abduction was reported, providing critical intelligence in support of search-and-rescue operations.

He noted that intelligence generated from the surveillance missions has continued to assist security agencies in monitoring developments and coordinating efforts towards the safe release of the victims.

The governor appealed to residents to remain patient and supportive, assuring them that all necessary resources were being deployed to ensure a successful outcome.

Makinde also commended the Chief of the Air Staff and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for their swift response and sustained support, noting that NAF made the surveillance platform available while Oyo State’s newly acquired aerial assets are still being assembled at the NAF Base in Lagos.

He further explained that the state acquired the platforms following consultations with the NAF to ensure access to maintenance support, engineering expertise and pilot training.

Expressing optimism about the initiative, the governor said the assets would significantly enhance security operations across Oyo State and neighbouring states once they become fully operational.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Suleh, he conveyed the solidarity of the Nigerian Air Force with the Government and people of Oyo State and reaffirmed the service’s commitment to supporting ongoing efforts to secure the safe return of the abducted victims.

He also commended the Oyo State Government for its continued support for NAF projects and infrastructure development within the state.

NAF reiterated its commitment to working closely with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders to safeguard lives and property while supporting efforts to address security challenges across the country.