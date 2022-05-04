2023: Jigawa Gov, Badaru, Joins Presidential Race

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

Jigawa State Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has declared interest in contesting the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Public Relations, Mr Habibu Nuhu Kila, revealed the governor’s intention to reporters in Dutse on Wednesday morning.

Kila said: “It is true that Governor Badaru has travelled to Abuja to secure nomination form for the 2023 presidential election.”

He explained that his principal has the necessary wherewithal to lead the country to the promised land.

The governor’s aide stated that Abubakar has the strength of character to change the tide if given the chance to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, as he assured Nigerians of his readiness to continue “with his positive programmes and policies”.

THISDAY gathered that on Tuesday evening, the governor informed the party’s stakeholders of his ambition to contest for the presidency.

Governor Badaru informed the gathering that he will seek for the blessing of President Buhari before purchasing the form.

The governor has since left the state capital, Dutse, for Abuja to obtain the form ahead of the presidential primary elections of the party.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

