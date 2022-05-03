Sit-at-Home: Gunmen Kill Policeman, Two Others in Anambra Communities

David-Chyddy Eleke



At least three persons have lost their lives in Anambra State in two communities in what was said to be a violation of the Monday sit-at-home exercise.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had few months back announced every Monday to observe the sit-at-home exercise in protest to the extraordinary repatriation of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from Kenya last year.

The exercise registered huge compliance, mostly as a result of fear, as residents feared to be attacked by members of the group, but it later called off the exercise, but some unidentified persons wielding guns have continued to enforce compliance to the exercise.

Yesterday, while one person was shot dead in Utuh, Nnewi South Local Government Area, two others were shot dead at Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area.

The men were said to have been shot by gunmen, who allegedly protested their violation of the sit-at-home exercise.

The two incidences were confirmed by the Anambra State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed it, saying one of the two men shot in Ozubulu was a policeman.

According to him, “Our men have been deployed to the venue of the incident in Ozubulu. One of the men has been identified as a policeman, while the second is yet to be identified.

“Our men also recovered a vehicle at the scene of the incident, but we are not yet sure the ownership of the vehicle- whether it belongs to the victims or the assailants. The men have been deposited in a morgue.

“As for the incident in Utuh, we are yet to confirm that but our men have been sent there. The Command has also mobilised fully to counter any further attacks.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

