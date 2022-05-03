How Saraki Prevented Buhari’s Impeachment for Spending $496,374,470 Without Legislative Approval

Chuks Okocha



Details, yesterday, emerged about how the eighth Senate, under the watch of Dr. Bukola Saraki, staved off impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari for spending $496,374,470 on Tucano Jets without legislative approval.

Buhari’s Media Organisation, had yesterday, accused Saraki of having plotted the impeachment of President Buhari, because he paid for the Tucano jets without legislative approval.

But in a swift reaction, Saraki, in a lengthy statement by his senior media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said, “On the claims that there was an impeachment attempt on Buhari for granting anticipatory approval for the payment of $496,374,470 without legislative approval or any budgetary provision, there is no doubt that the act was a grave violation of the law and that no responsible legislature would ignore that infraction.

“Yet, contrary to the claims by the revisionists in BMO, the point of order raised by Senator Mathew Urhoghide to discuss the infraction was not allowed for discussion by the same Saraki in other to save the President any embarrassment.

“We refer members of the public to the Punch newspaper story on the Senator session published on April 25, 2018, with the headline “Senators fault Buhari’s $496 Tucano aircraft purchase without due process”.

Saraki’s media office also described the statement by BMO to downplay the role the Saraki-led senate played in getting the United States to agree to sell military equipment to Nigeria for the fight against Boko Haram insurgency in 2017 as “a mere revisionist antic, which depicts the group as an empty propaganda machine, whose members lack substance and simple understanding of the American system.”

Reacting to the statement titled: ‘Tucano Jets: Saraki Lied, Actually Wanted to Impeach Buhari on the Purchase’ by BMO, the former senate president, stated that the Buhari propaganda machine only demonstrated ignorance in all its claims and showed that the members, particularly, the duo of Niyi Akinsiju and Cassidy Madueke, who signed the statement either have no respect for facts or very limited in their understanding of public policy.

He explained that the US refused to sell military equipment to Nigeria because the country was then categorised as one of those nations, whose military engaged in violation of the rights of the citizens and therefore were in constant violation of the Leahy’s law.

He explained that Section 362 of Title 10 of the US Code otherwise called Leahy’s law prevents the US from providing equipment, training, and other assistance to a foreign security force if the Secretary of Defence has credible information that such unit has committed a Government Violation of Human Rights (GVHR).

“Thus, whatever discussion the US President Donald Trump was said to have had with his Nigerian counterpart, the US policy was not about to change except the Congress agreed to such change. Most important, the US would not change such an important policy without the guarantee from the beneficiary country’s legislature.

“The BMO did not do enough research to find out that as far back as April 12, 2017, Saraki had held a closed-door meeting with then US ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, where the sale of the Tucano Jets was the main issue for discussion.

“The US wanted to know if the National Assembly was in support of the sales. We refer BMO, Akinsiju, Madueke, and their ilk to a Vanguard newspaper report published on April 13, 2017, titled “Saraki, US ambassador meet over the sale of attack planes to Nigeria.

“Also, on August 28, 2017, three days after Buhari notified the Nigerian Senate of the proposed sale of the Tucano Jets and three weeks after the Trump government briefed the American legislature about it, Saraki again received in the audience an 8-man US Congressional delegation headed by Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware in the National Assembly. The main issue for discussion was the sale of the Tucano Jets and the setting aside of the restriction imposed on Nigeria under the Leahy Law.

“Unlike Nigeria, particularly under the current government, where the legislature is treated with contempt, the Americans would not have set aside the restriction on the sale of military equipment imposed under an extant law without a guarantee from the Congress.

“At every point when it was needed, the Senate under Saraki gave support to the transaction and guaranteed to the visiting Congressmen that it would intensify oversight over the military to ensure there was no repeat of violation of citizens’ rights. We urge the public to also read the statement issued by Saraki on December 29, 2017, as published by Daily Post titled “Boko Haram: Saraki lauds US government for fighter jets.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

