Hajj: Nigerians Pray for Yahaya Bello in Saudi Arabia

Nigerian Pilgrims performing lesser Hajj Umrah in Saudi Arabia have continued to defy the scorching sun as they trooped to the Prophet’s mosque in Madinah and Kaaaba in Mecca to offer special prayers for peace and development of Nigeria as well as seek Allah’s face to choose Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, as the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 general election.

Organiser of the prayer and leader of the Youth Movement for Yahaya Bello, Alhaji Salihu Magaji, in a telephone interview with journalists yesterday said special prayers for Bello would be held in Mecca and Medina on Friday (the last Friday of the month of Ramadan), and pledged to continue to pray for the success of Governor Bello’s bid for the country’s presidency.

Magaji told journalists that “Yahaya Bello has a passion for the youths, women and others, hence, the need to pray for his success in his political sojourn.

“It is God that giveth powers to whoever he wishes, and we will continue to pray for him, as we want to pray for him so that he should continue to do his beats and what is required to be selfless as a leader and particularly, to do a lot of youth-driven programmes.

“He is trying his best so far so good but what is critical is that may God continue to keep him, bless him and bless all his works. He is someone that I have known for so many years, I have a very good relationship with him and we would continue to pray for him. It is not all about money, it’s about the genuine future of our country Nigeria.”

Magaji said: “Nigerians are tired with the lingering problems of insecurity and lack of development of all socio-economic sectors, and we believe with his character and exemplary leadership qualities, Nigerians need a man who will be fair and just to all like Yahaya Bello, and that is the reason why we are praying for him to become the president.”

He promised to maximise the opportunity provided to pray for the peace, blessing and development of Nigeria in all ramifications.

