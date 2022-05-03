Blue Print Newspaper Publisher, Malagi, May Emerge Niger APC Guber Candidate

Laleye Dipo in Minna

There are strong indications that the All Progressives Congress (APC) might have settled for the publisher of Blue Print Newspapers Limited, Mr. Ibrahim Idris Malagi, as its gubernatorial standard bearer for the 2023governorship election in Niger State.

This followed the presence of top wigs of the APC in the state, including close relations of the Niger State Governor, Mr. Abubakar Sani Bello, at the unveiling of Malagi’s governorship campaign office in Minna last weekend.

Those at the event included a prominent leader of APC in the state from the Niger South Senatorial Zone, Mr. Abubakar Magaji; an Uncle OF the State Governor, Mr. Sani Basket; a relation of former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Mr Yakubu Abdulsalami, amongst others

Political observers in the state believed that with the presence of these top politicians, and especially with their large following within the party and their various communities, Malagi might be coasting home with the APC governorship ticket.

Magaji, who is also a respected elder of the party in the state, in a brief remark at the ceremony, applauded the presence of prominent party men in the state at the ceremony before describing the aspirant as “the best aspirant who has sustained his movement for about two years now.”

He also expressed satisfaction at the way and manner the Malagi campaign team has conducted itself all along before asking the people of the state “to support and give him the mandate during the forthcoming primaries for the betterment of the party and state.”

Earlier the aspirant vowed that he would not succumb to blackmail and character assassination being carried out against his persons by his political opponents, saying that he would not be distracted by these set of people.

“Let me state categorically that we will not be distracted by those hatching on blackmail, we cannot be distracted i am fully prepared for leadership to change the narratives of governance in Niger State by ensuring massive development if elected in 2023.

“The presence of prominent citizens in the political circle of our state is a clear demonstration of the acceptability of my aspiration,” Malagi said, asking his supporters “to go about their campaigns peacefully without intimidation, violence or acrimony. We are assured of victory.”

The aspirant also named Mr. Abdulmalik Muye, as the Director of Finance and Administration of the campaign organisation.

