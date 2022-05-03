Access Bank Promotes 800 Employees as it Transitions to Holdco Structure

Access Bank Plc has announced the promotion of 800 of its employees following a transparent and robust performance management review in line with global best practices.

The announcement came as the financial giant shored up its transition to a holding company (Holdco) which started on May 1st, 2022.

A statement from the bank explained that its consistent growth over the years had been due to the immeasurable effort and sacrifice of its employees.

“The beneficiaries of this wholescale performance review exercise spanned the bank’s senior, middle, and junior management levels even as the management strives to continuously put employees in the best position to grow and be successful in today’s highly competitive work environment.

“Over the years, Access Bank has demonstrated that employee performance and rewards remain a critical pillar of the Bank’s business operations.

“The bank has consistently provided adequate resources to deepen core job skills while entrenching a culture of high performance amongst employees,” the statement added.

The bank’s penchant for rewarding high performance was particularly highlighted by the annual CEO Awards, one of the programs under it’s ‘We Clap Initiative’ which was designed to support the development of a culture of excellence as well as motivate employees and teams for superior performance.

Recently, Access Bank was named the best institution to work in Nigeria by global professional network company, LinkedIn, having assessed data across seven pillars that serve as identifiers of career progression, namely: the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and spread of educational backgrounds.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

