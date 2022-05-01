The Return of Osazemen Imagbenikaro

HighLife

When does the show of politics end, we hear Nigerians ask. It does not end. The show must go on. And this is indeed the case for the majority of self-styled politicians who will do nothing but implement schemes that deliver the greatest benefits for their stomachs. Thankfully, this is not the case for every single Nigerian politician. Some insist on representing their people because they feel the need and want to introduce transformative governance, the kind that will wipe the tears of the people and bring calm to their hearts. Hon. Osazemen Imagbenikaro is out again.

For those in the know, Imagbenikaro is one of the most strong-minded political females in Nigeria. Hailing from Edo, saying too much about her internal strength and all-round confidence would be a waste of time. What we can confirm is that she is respected far and wide concerning her activism and support of gender inclusion in the political circles of Nigeria.

According to some reports (and several printed cards bearing her image), Imagbenikaro has begun making moves in her bid to stand in for her Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency in Edo in the seat of the House of Representatives. The goal, as some of her campaign managers have expressed resoundingly, is to have truth over falsehood and commitment to the people over selfish considerations.

Those who remember Imagbenikaro from when she was the Secretary of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) would remember that she is a dogged fighter for women’s development, empowerment, and inclusion in the policy-making corridors. She is also someone who invariably enjoys breaking stereotypes and the phenomenon of women’s under-representation in party politics.

Imagbenikaro would be the very first woman competing for the House of Representatives in the constituency. So, history may be made in the coming days in Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

