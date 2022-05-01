MONETISATION OF POLITICAL ASPIRATIONS

The cost of nomination forms charged by political parties is excessive. And there are consequences

The high nomination fees being charged by leading political parties to secure their tickets for the 2023 general election have reawakened the conversation around the monetisation of politics in Nigeria. To run for president in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), an aspirant must cough out a whopping sum of N100 million just for the nomination form, while those who aspire to the office of governor would pay N50 million. Aspirants for the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly are charged N20 million, N10 million and N2 million respectively for forms. Costs of nomination forms in the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are relatively lower, though still high: N40million for presidential; N21 million for governorship; N3.5 million for senatorial; N2.5 million for House of Representatives; and N600,000 for House of Assembly.

The main argument for the high nomination fees is that the conduct of the primaries would cost money with the dues used as a necessary deterrent to unserious aspirants who might crowd the political space. These justifications do not mitigate the negative impact of the unwholesome monetisation of politics with the effect of excluding a large section of the populace from governance. This exclusionist tendency is particularly objectionable because the constitution has foreclosed independent candidacy. And the perfunctory claim that the field is wide enough is at best cynical as even many of the smaller parties have bitten the bug of charging high participation fees.

To worsen matters, some shadowy groups are now paying for, on behalf of prominent presidential candidates, these prohibitive nomination costs. Yet, section 91 (9) of the 2010 Electoral Act (as amended) states that “No individual or other entity shall donate more than one million naira (1,000,000) to any candidate.” The punishment for those who violate this provision is spelt out thus: “A candidate who knowingly acts in contravention of this section commits an offence and on convictions shall be liable – (a) in case of presidential election to a maximum fine of N1,000,000.00 or imprisonment of 12 months or both.”

The rationale behind the finance campaign laws may be many but one stands out: To prevent office seekers from being captured by special interest groups should they win. Sadly, nobody knows the memberships of these shadowy groups, their main objectives and how they came about the money with which they are purchasing forms for these aspirants as well as their own expectations. Meanwhile, it is the obvious unreasonableness of these fees and their possible exclusion of otherwise constitutionally qualified citizens from participation in the nomination processes of the political parties that have made them condemnable. These prohibitive fees just to purchase nomination forms are simply unconscionable given how they narrow the space only to politicians who may have deep pockets but may be low in the talent required to help resolve the deep crises afflicting the nation.

Unfortunately, the law on campaign finances has always been treated with contempt by practically all politicians, especially by the big parties in our country. For instance, the electoral act prescribes limits to how much candidates can spend on their elections but not only has the law been observed in the breach with elections becoming a bazaar where stupendous amounts of money are spent, the whole issue of campaign expenses in Nigeria is riddled with unwholesome practices. Besides, in almost all instances where an incumbent president or governor is seeking re-election, it is public money that is used for such purpose. Far more worrisome is what these ill-gotten funds are most often used for: to buy consumables which are distributed at campaign rallies, pay off some local operatives, procure the services of muscle men, compromise electoral and security officials and then buy votes on election days.

To the extent that these huge costs have alienated the ordinary Nigerians from participation in politics which now looks like a cult of the wealthy, there is an urgent need to demonetise political aspiration in Nigeria.

