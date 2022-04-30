Tahir Fadlallah, Kano Billionaire Hotelier is Dead

Billionaire hotelier, Tahir Fadlallah, owner of Tahir Guest Palace in Kano is dead.

Fadlallah’s death was announced on Instagram yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The SSA, who posted a picture of himself and Fadlallah said, “We have lost Tahir. May Allah grant him Aljannah.”

Late Fadlallah, who was the chairman of the Lebanese Community in Kano, was flown in an air ambulance to Lebanon in May 2020 over suspected complications of COVID-19.

In 2017, Fadlallah was one of the 82 people honoured by the Kano State Government for their contributions to the development of the state.

