SDP Constitutes New Leadership in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party ( SDP) has constituted new party executives at state, local governments and wards levels through affirmation during the party congress that was held yesterday in the state.

Shortly after the congress, the Chairman of Electoral Panel for SDP, Mr. Abubakar Dogara , Mr. Abubakar Yusuf, while Mr. Danjuma Chikalu and Mr. Nafama Thimnu as the newly elected state chairman, vice chairman and secretary respectively.

Dogara said that the election was done through affirmation and described the congress as very peaceful and transparent.

However, the new state executives were sworn in immediately in the presence of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) officials who were there to supervise the process of the congress.

Also speaking during the congress, an SDP Governorship Aspirant, Dr. Umar Ardo, described the congress as very peaceful.

Ardo expressed joyed to party’s supporters, INEC, media and stakeholders for coming out in mass to grace the congress, adding that SDP has its full structure now in the state.

He said that the SDP was out to rescue Nigeria and Adamawa State citizens from the challenges of insecurity that was brought by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who were in power since the beginning of the current democracy in Nigeria.

Ardo, who have become a serial governorship aspirant in PDP, defected from the PDP to the SDP after he was denied many chances in the PDP.

He decided to pinch his tent with SDP to enable him run as the flag bearer of the party.

He also lamented that the APC and PDP destroyed Nigeria and asked the electorates to chase them out of government.

“APC and PDP are the two political parties that destroyed this country that is why we have issue of kidnapping, banditry, insurgency, unwarranted killings and a paralysed economy, which had instituted hunger and starvation in the country.

“Why should we continue to allow them to continue their exploitations and destruction? I took the PDP eleven times to court to disagree with some action that was questionable, so l am never part of these destructions,” he said.

