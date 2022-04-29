Again, Stella Oduah Defects to PDP from APC

Nume Ekeghe

The Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Stella Oduah has announced her defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

This defection came exactly eight months after she joined the APC.

Oduah’s defection was completed on Wednesday, April 28th, after facing a screening committee at the Wadata Plaza National Secretariat of the PDP in Abuja.

A statement from her aide noted that Oduah after consulting with various leaders in the PDP and, “considering her political strengths amid new developments across the country returned to the party where she’s highly regarded.”

It states: “The former Minister of Aviation recently presented a bill to the Senate to establish a Federal Medical Centre in Onitsha has been a top voice at the Senate on the need for youths to learn a skill and for the country to improve on human and capital development. We have helped promote this in Anambra State.

“Her other achievements include the facilitation and rehabilitation of many roads, school block buildings, ICT and diagnostic centres, and water borehole projects.”

It further added that the Senator has also facilitated employment opportunities for her constituents and remains an asset to the state.

“She was also a part of the brains that established the vision for the new terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport,” the statement added.

