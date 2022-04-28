Umar Urges FG to Ensure Immediate Release of Kidnapped Victims of Kaduna Train Attack

John Shiklam in Kaduna

A former Military Governor of Kaduna State, Col. Abubakar Umar (rtd), has appealed to the federal government to do more to secure the immediate release of victims of the Kaduna train abduction.

Umar, in a statement that was issued yesterday in Kaduna, said the pictures of the victims which trended on the social media were disturbing.

He also appealed to the international community, especially the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to assist in the negotiations with the terrorists to effect the release of the victims.

He prayed to God to touch the hearts of the kidnappers to show mercy on their innocent and vulnerable victims.

Umar said: “The pictures, to say the least, are most disturbing, particularly as they showed exhausted and frightened women and children under the most harrowing conditions.

“I appeal to the federal government to do more to secure the immediate release of these innocent victims.

“I also appeal to the international community, particularly the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to assist in the negotiations needed to effect that release.

“May God touch the hearts of the kidnappers to show mercy on these innocent and vulnerable victims.”

On March 26, 2022, terrorists attacked an Abuja – Kaduna passenger train and killed eight people while several others were either injured or abducted and are being held in captivity by the terrorists.

A picture of the 26 abducted people trended on the social media on Tuesday.

