Toriola: MTN Spent N3.4trn on Capital Investments, Paid N3.5trn in Taxes, Levies in 21 Years

•Plans 5G rollout before December

Emma Okonji



MTN Nigeria said it spent N3.4 trillion on capital investments and paid N3.5 trillion in taxes and levies to the federal government since it commenced operations in the country 21 years ago.

It also disclosed that it had paid N2.5 trillion to its stakeholders as dividend in the last 21 years ago.

The CEO of MTN Nigeria, Mr. Karl Toriola, who disclosed these yesterday, in Lagos, during the launch of its Media Innovation Programme (MIP) in partnership with Pan Atlantic University (PAU), Lagos, also disclosed that the telco would roll out its 5G network across Nigeria in the second half of this year.

He said MTN would build the largest and most valuable platforms, which is part of its strategic priorities in its 2025 Ambition Plan.

“With our 2025 Ambition Plan, we will drive industry-leading connectivity operations, create shared value and accelerate portfolio transformation,” Toriola said.

Speaking on the MTN Nigeria and PAU MIP initiative, Toriola said the programme would be handled by PAU’s School of Media and Communication (SMC).

“The six-month, fully funded fellowship for Nigerian media practitioners is designed to support the sustainable development of the nation’s changing media scene.

“It is open to media practitioners across the spectrum, including print, electronic, online platforms and social media content creators.

“The course is designed to give participants a greater understanding of Nigeria’s technology sector and the nexus between media and technology; it will also leave participants better able to adapt to changing realities. Fellows will also have access to professional resources and mentorship from the SMC faculty,” Toriola said.

Toriola added: “We are driven by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected world and are driving accelerated growth by leading digital solutions for Nigeria’s progress.

“Against this backdrop, the media landscape continues changing at remarkable speeds, boosted by new technologies. Thus, it is only fitting that we support developments in the Nigerian media space with our infrastructure and enable capacity building initiatives to enable innovation in media practice.

“It’s a delight to partner with the PAU, who, through their expertise, have contributed to the professional development of the media industry, not only in Nigeria but across Africa.”

Speaking about the importance of the media training, the Vice Chancellor, PAU, Prof. Enase Okonedo, said: “The School of Media and Communication was established to train professionals who will uphold the highest intellectual, ethical and professional values that promote creativity, critical knowledge, social responsibility and the spirit of enterprise.

“The MTN MIP could not have come at a better time for Nigerian media practitioners to imbibe these pertinent values.”

The media training, which would be fully sponsored by MTN Nigeria, would be available to 20 successful applicants.

